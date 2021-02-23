The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan police pop their rollerblades on to catch Karachi's criminals

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 23, 2021 03:02
Police in Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, are deploying an armed rollerblading unit to curb theft and harassment on its teeming streets.
Gliding in a circle with their weapons pointed inwards, and lifting and lowering the guns in unison, the 20-member unit clad in black undergoes rigorous training.
"We felt we needed to come up with an innovative approach to control street crime," said Farrukh Ali, chief of the unit, explaining that officers on rollerblades could more easily chase thieves on motorcycles through the city of 20 million.
Ali conceded that rollerblading police could not be deployed across many parts of Karachi due to the poor road conditions and uneven footpaths, but said they would be sent to public places with a higher incidence of theft and harassment.
"This is just the beginning," said Aneela Aslam, a policewoman on the unit. "This rollerblading will really benefit us. With this training, we can reach narrow alleys very quickly where it is usually difficult to go."
Safety concerns were raised when initial footage of the Karachi unit's training showed officers carrying heavier weapons, but Ali said the unit would only carry handguns, reducing the risk of bullets richocheting.
The rollerblading police - who follow in the footsteps of similar units in Europe and elsewhere - are expected to begin officially next month, but they were recently spotted outside the venue of the Pakistan Super League cricket tournament.
And they have already begun patrolling Karachi's bustling beachfront.
"Seeing them here in clean uniforms since the morning gives us a sense of security, as even in daytime, snatchings occur here," said pedestrian Muhammad Azeem. 
Capitol riot suspect blames 'right-wing media' and Trump for her actions
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2021 01:55 AM
US energy regulator to examine climate change threat to power reliability
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 11:48 PM
Iran ends implementation of protocol allowing snap inspections by IAEA
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 11:22 PM
US State Dept spokesman calls Iranian leader's comment 'a threat'
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 10:27 PM
Mask wearing against COVID-19 next winter may be necessary, UK official
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 10:16 PM
US outraged by recent rocket attacks in Iraq but will not lash out
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 10:11 PM
Russia calls planned EU sanctions over Navalny unlawful
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 09:55 PM
Trump accuses US top court over 'fishing expedition' for his taxes
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 09:05 PM
Coronavirus: 27,647 Israeli children now in quarantine because of COVID
Iran's nuclear program is "worrying" topic - French foreign minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 08:02 PM
Netanyahu instructs mayors who threaten to open schools to follow the law
Government to create a committee to investigate Tzofit flood disaster
Rockets hit Baghdad green zone, no casualties - Iraqi military
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 06:57 PM
IDF arrests two suspects who attempted to infiltrate Israel from Jordan
Floods expected in southern Israel, hikers warned not to dip in the water
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by