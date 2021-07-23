The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Pakistan seeks UN probe of India's use of Pegasus spyware

By REUTERS  
JULY 23, 2021 17:01
Pakistan called on the United Nations on Friday to investigate whether India used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to spy on public figures including Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The Pakistani leader's phone number was on a list of what an investigation by a group of 17 international media organizations and Amnesty International said were potential surveillance targets for countries that bought the spyware.
Pakistan's foreign office issued a statement accusing India of "state-sponsored, continuing and widespread surveillance and spying operations in clear breach of global norms of responsible state behavior."
"In view of the gravity of these reports, we call on the relevant UN bodies to thoroughly investigate the matter, bring the facts to light, and hold the Indian perpetrators to account," it said.
India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the statement.
The Indian government has already faced calls by domestic political opponents to investigate allegations of spying on officials including the main opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi.
Delhi has not responded to the allegations.
The investigation published by the media organizations on Sunday said spyware made and licensed by Israeli company NSO had been used in attempted and successful hacks of 37 smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists.
NSO has said its product was intended only for use by vetted government intelligence and law enforcement agencies to fight terrorism and crime.
Arch-rivals and neighbors, Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, which both claim in full.
The statement by Pakistan's foreign office said Delhi had long been using such tactics in Indian-administered Kashmir, an accusation to which India did not immediately respond.
"We are closely following these revelations and will bring the Indian abuses to the attention of appropriate global platforms," the statement said.
