The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Pakistani court convicts three men in politician's murder in London

By REUTERS  
JUNE 18, 2020 15:36
A Pakistani court on Thursday sentenced three men to life in prison for their part in the assassination of a Pakistani political leader who was stabbed to death in London in 2010, a government prosecutor said.
Imran Farooq, 50, was a founding member of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) but had moved to London and had not been active in the party for about two years. He was on his way home from work in north London when he was attacked.
The three accused were members of the party. Their motives were unclear.
Besides their life sentences, the three were each fined 1 million Pakistani rupees ($6,050), the prosecutor, Khawaja Mohammad Imtiaz, told reporters.
Britain gave Pakistan legal assistance, sharing evidence and having its officers testify at the trial, according Toby Cadman, counsel to a Pakistani government barrister, Toby Cadman.
Imtiaz said it was first trial of its kind in Pakistan. "There are hardly any examples in the world that an offence is committed in one country and the trial is conducted in another," he said.
Farooq's death marked the start of cracks in the leadership of the MQM. The ethnic party, which held sway for decades in Pakistan's commercial capital, Karachi, later split into several factions.
The party represents Urdu-speaking migrants from India who settled in Pakistan after the partition of the subcontinent at the end of British rule in 1947. ($1 = 165.3000 Pakistani rupees)
British, Australian PMs call to investigate COVID-19 outbreak origins
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 03:28 PM
Vietnam reports 7 new coronavirus cases, total at 342
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 02:40 PM
Burundi swears in incoming president, week after predecessor's death
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 01:35 PM
Knesset employee tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 01:27 PM
Doctor at Soroka Medical Center tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 12:58 PM
Jordan's foreign minister to meet with Abbas in Ramallah
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 12:25 PM
Netanyahu: Bar Siman Tov stood strong against harsh criticism
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 12:16 PM
Russia's new coronavirus cases rise at lowest in six weeks
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 12:10 PM
Indonesia reports 1,331 new coronavirus cases, its biggest daily rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 12:06 PM
Coronavirus: 288 new patients overnight, another dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 10:54 AM
Arye Deri quits Knesset
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.36 million, death toll at 447,985
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 07:09 AM
Trump signs bill calling for sanctions over China treatment of Muslims
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 04:56 AM
24-year-old dead after shooting in northern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 04:52 AM
Peru overtakes Italy in total cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 03:11 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by