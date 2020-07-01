Palestinian arrested by IDF after infiltrating from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 1, 2020 12:02
A Palestinian was arrested on Wednesday after he infiltrated into Israel from the northern Gaza Strip, according to the IDF. The Palestinian was unarmed and, after questioning him, the IDF returned him to the Strip.
