Palestinian Authority coronavirus death toll hits 50, cases rise by 463

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Thursday afternoon that three additional people had died of COVID-19, taking the official death toll in the West Bank to 50.

The Health Ministry also reported that 463 new coronavirus cases had been diagnosed, bringing the total amount of active cases in the PA to 7,080, after 1,487 have reportedly recovered from the virus so far. 17 are in serious condition, 6 of which are intubated.

The largest outbreak has been seen in Hebron, which has so far seen 41 deaths and 182 active cases, according to Health Ministry data.