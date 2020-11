As a gesture to US President-elect Joe Biden, the Palestinian Authority is willing to change the laws regarding how terrorists in Israeli jails are paid, Kan's Reshet Bet reported Wednesday.Under current Israeli law, the government deducts the funds the PA pays terrorists and their families each month from their taxes and tariffs. The Defense Ministry must present a report on the PA’s terrorist salaries each year, which totaled NIS 517.4m. in 2019.Lahav Harkov contributed to this article.