Palestinian detainee dies in detention center in Jerusalem - report

The Palestinian was identified as Abdo Yousef al-Khatib al-Tamimi. He was reportedly arrested on Sunday for a traffic violation.

The Israel Prison Service (IPS) announced on Wednesday night that a detainee was found unconscious in a detention center in Jerusalem. The prison staff attempted to resuscitate him, but were forced to declare his death. This was the ninth time he had been arrested, according to the IPS. Palestinian Authority Prisoners Affairs Commission spokesman Hassan Abd Rabbo blamed Israel for al-Tamimi's death. Al-Tamimi's family claimed that the detainee was beaten moments before his death, despite the police telling them that he died due to a heart attack.

