Palestinian dies after falling into elevator shaft in Tel Aviv

A Palestinian man in his 20s died after falling into an elevator shaft while being chased by Israel Police in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, N12 reported, citing Palestinian media.His name was Muhammad Abu Delalah, from the village of Shabtin near Ramallah.He was in Tel Aviv without a proper workers' permit, Haaretz reported.Citing a police source, Haaretz added that he began to run from the ground floor of a construction site on Herzl Street. He noticed the gated shaft, and ran towards it, falling in before police could reach him.