Palestinian driver slams into unmanned checkpoint, reason unknown

The suspect stated at the checkpoint that he was trying to carry out an attack and "wanted to die."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 29, 2020 23:36
Attempted ramming attack in north-eastern West Bank, April 29, 2020 (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY CROSSING AUTHORITY)
Attempted ramming attack in north-eastern West Bank, April 29, 2020
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY CROSSING AUTHORITY)
A Palestinian from the town of Berta'a in the north-eastern West Bank attempted to ram into a security guard at a post at the Rehan checkpoint on Wednesday evening, and crashed into the post without causing any injuries.
The guard saw the Palestinian driving towards the checkpoint and signaled to him to approach slowly to be checked. The Palestinian then sped up the car and drove quickly towards the guard in what is believed to be an attempt to hit him.
The Palestinian was arrested and no one was injured in the incident. The suspect stated at the checkpoint that he was trying to carry out an attack and "wanted to die."
The attempted attack comes a day after a 62-year-old woman was stabbed in a suspected terrorist attack in Kfar Saba next to the G Mall. The suspect in the attack in Kfar Saba is reportedly a 19-year-old Palestinian from Tulkarm, a Palestinian town in the West Bank located north of Kfar Saba, according to Army Radio.
Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.


