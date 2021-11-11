The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Palestinian in Israeli Prison ends 113-day hunger strike - report

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad described the ending of Qawasmi's fast as a "victory," according to their website.

By GADI ZAIG, REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 18:16

Updated: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 19:33
Palestinians walk on empty streets during a full-blown strike in Jenin, West Bank, in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, September 11, 2021. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Palestinians walk on empty streets during a full-blown strike in Jenin, West Bank, in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, September 11, 2021.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
A Palestinian prisoner ended a 113-day hunger strike on Thursday after Israel agreed not to extend his detention without trial beyond February 2022, Palestinian officials said.
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad described the ending of Qawasmi's fast as a "victory" over his captors, according to a statement on their website.
Samidoun, the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, also described the end of the hunger strike as a victory, with "five more Palestinian prisoners to continue 'starving for freedom,'" according to a tweet.
Hamas has so far not put out a statement.
Palestinian students walk past a mural depicting hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner Maher Al-Akhras, Gaza Strip, October 19, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM/FILE PHOTO) Palestinian students walk past a mural depicting hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner Maher Al-Akhras, Gaza Strip, October 19, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM/FILE PHOTO)
The prisoner, Hamas terrorist Moked al-Qawasmi, had gone on his hunger strike in protest of his detention.
Israeli opposition lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir filed a complaint against Joint List leader Ayman Odeh last month when the two clashed outside Qawasmi's hospital room. 
Ben-Gvir and Odeh angrily pushed each other and had to be separated by civilians at the scene. Qawasmi was already on the 91st day of his hunger strike at the time. 


