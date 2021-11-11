Palestinian in Israeli Prison ends 113-day hunger strike - report

A Palestinian prisoner ended a 113-day hunger strike on Thursday after Israel agreed not to extend his detention without trial beyond February 2022, Palestinian officials said.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad described the ending of Qawasmi's fast as a "victory" over his captors, according to a statement on their website.

Samidoun, the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, also described the end of the hunger strike as a victory, with "five more Palestinian prisoners to continue 'starving for freedom,'" according to a tweet.

Hamas has so far not put out a statement.

The prisoner, Hamas terrorist Moked al- Qawasmi , had gone on his hunger strike in protest of his detention.

Israeli opposition lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir filed a complaint against Joint List leader Ayman Odeh last month when the two clashed outside Qawasmi's hospital room.

Ben-Gvir and Odeh angrily pushed each other and had to be separated by civilians at the scene. Qawasmi was already on the 91st day of his hunger strike at the time.