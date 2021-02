A 29-year-old Palestinian man was indicted on Thursday after reportedly stealing a car within Palestinian Authority territory, and using it to drive recklessly into Israel.

After noticing Israeli police, the man allegedly began speeding, driving on the sidewalk and later even ramming a police vehicle with the stolen car.

After arresting the man, police realized that not only had he crossed over into Israeli territory from the West Bank, the man had also never received a driver's license.