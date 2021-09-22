Palestinian runs over woman near Michmash settlement, background unclear

A Palestinian reportedly ran over a Jewish woman near Ma'aleh Michmash settlement in the West Bank on Wednesday afternoon, wounding her moderately, according to Israel Police.

The woman told police that the vehicle with Palestinian license plates headed towards her, slowed down and then sped up and hit her. She was transferred to a hospital for treatment and two hours later reported the incident to police.

A suspect in the incident was arrested in the Palestinian village of Eizariya and is being questioned. It is as of yet unclear if the incident is terror-related or a hit-and-run accident.