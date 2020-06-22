The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

Palestinian shot after throwing Molotov cocktails at civilian vehicles

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 22, 2020 18:41
A Palestinian was shot by IDF soldiers after he and another Palestinian threw Molotov cocktails at civilian vehicles near Deir Abu Masha'al, located north of Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut in the West Bank. The second Palestinian escaped from the scene.
Coronavirus: 274 new patients in one day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/22/2020 07:44 PM
Golden Globe awards postponed to February 2021 due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/22/2020 07:38 PM
Palestinian vehicles vandalized, Hebrew graffiti painted on house
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/22/2020 07:31 PM
WHO says Sunday's coronavirus cases the highest yet in a single day
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/22/2020 06:59 PM
Britain reels from latest terrorism-linked stabbing, American among dead
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/22/2020 06:11 PM
No second wave of coronavirus - US White House adviser Kudlow
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/22/2020 04:09 PM
Chabad school in Tzfat closed after teacher confirmed with COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/22/2020 03:37 PM
Virgin Atlantic to renew Tel Aviv flights on August 9
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/22/2020 03:33 PM
Coronavirus: 82 new cases discovered in Palestinian Authority
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/22/2020 01:46 PM
Ya'acov Litzman formally resigns from Knesset
South Korea says it is battling 'second wave' of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/22/2020 11:24 AM
Two arrested under suspicion of money laundering and bribery
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 06/22/2020 11:10 AM
Russia reports 7,600 new coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/22/2020 10:58 AM
Baruch Padeh hospital asks people to avoid coming after rise in COVID -19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/22/2020 09:34 AM
Coronavirus: 302 IDF soldiers infected with virus in total
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/22/2020 07:27 AM
