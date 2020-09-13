Palestinians announce 'day of rage' following Israel-Bahrain deal

The Palestinians have declared on Sunday a 'day of rage' planned for September 15, following the Israel-Bahrain deal that will be signed in Washington, according to Walla News."The Palestinian flag will be raised in all Palestinian cities and refugee camps in Israel and abroad, to emphasize the objection for raising the Israeli flag in Abu Dhabi and Manama," a statement read. The statement also called on Palestinians to hold protests worldwide in front of embassies of the US, Israel, the UAE and Bahrain.