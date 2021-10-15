The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Palestinians attack Israeli near Hebron, break his hand

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 15, 2021 17:48
Eight Palestinians attacked an Israeli near Mount Hebron on Friday, Ynet reported.
The Israeli's arm was broken, and he was taken to hospital for treatment.
The IDF is working to identify the suspects.
EU chief says Iran wants to meet in Brussels over nuclear deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 06:27 PM
Several injured in clashes between Palestinians, IDF near Beita
Shots fired outside Mexico City airport, some injured
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 06:24 PM
Russia says US naval destroyer tried to violate its territorial waters
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 05:17 PM
Pfizer/BioNTech submit data to EMA for COVID-19 vaccine in children
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 04:51 PM
IDF soldiers attacked at gas station near Jerusalem
France: Iran must show willingness to resume nuclear deal talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 02:56 PM
Beirut blast probe: Lebanon judges reject calls for judge replacement
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 01:57 PM
Russia says Taliban confirms it will join Moscow talks next week
Jerusalem man indicted for rape of minor relative
Coronavirus in the IDF: 829 new cases, 505 in quarantine
Israel Prize winner for theater Yosef Bar Yosef passes at 88
One dead in construction site accident in Myanmar
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 11:25 AM
Iran blames Israel for Beirut blast investigation killing of protesters
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 10:21 AM
Saudi foreign minister describes Iran talks as 'cordial,' 'exploratory'
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 10:03 AM
