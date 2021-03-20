The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Palestinians report 27 deaths, 1,780 new infections from coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 20, 2021 16:50
Palestinian media report 27 new deaths and 1,780 infections from the coronavirus Saturday, based on data from the last 24 hours.
The data took into account information from both the West Bank and Gaza Strip. 
4-year-old killed after family member runs her over
International spectators to be barred from entering Japan for Olympics
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2021 12:55 PM
Saudi-led coalition intercepts and destroys Houthi drone -Saudi TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2021 12:08 PM
Pakistan PM Khan tests COVID-19 positive - health minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2021 11:45 AM
Russia postpones Soyuz-2.1a rocket launch to Sunday -RIA
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2021 10:39 AM
White House confirms firing of 5 employees based on marijuana use
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2021 02:41 AM
Turkey's Erdogan quits European treaty on violence against women
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2021 02:39 AM
Trump FL resort partially closed after coronavirus outbreak - sources
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2021 01:02 AM
UK PM Johnson gets his first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/19/2021 11:55 PM
US charges Proud Boys with conspiring to impede Congress on January 6
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/19/2021 05:30 PM
Sara Netanyahu released from hospital after appendicitis surgery
Turkey's Erdogan says Biden comments on Putin 'unacceptable'
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/19/2021 01:29 PM
Greece mulls lifting some COVID restrictions - minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/19/2021 12:28 PM
Bennett challenges Netanyahu to debate
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,225 new cases on Thursday, 1.9% positivity rate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by