Palestinians riot at Qalandiya, while riots dispersed at Rachel's tomb

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 23, 2021 22:25
Hundreds of Palestinians rioted at the Qalandiya checkpoint in the West Bank Ynet news reported. Riots were also held at Rachel's tomb near Bethlehem, which Border Police reportedly dispersed. 
