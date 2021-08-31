Palestinians riot on Gaza border for 4th night in a row - report

Palestinians have rioted on the Gaza border for the fourth consecutive day in a row, with reportedly hundreds gathering by the center of the Gaza Strip to protest, Palestinian media reported.



محدث بالفيديو والصور بدء فعاليات الإرباك الليلي وسط القطاع لليوم الرابع https://t.co/v3z1oJjgCC August 31, 2021

According to reports, Israeli forces fired tear gas at protesters. Three injuries have been reported so far, all in moderate condition.

According to Palestinian media, a massive riot is planned for Thursday night.

This is a developing story.