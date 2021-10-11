Palestinians who gave refuge to Gilboa prisoners indicted

Two Palestinians, Ihab Salameh and Abd al-Rahman Abu Ja'far were indicted in the Samaria military court on Sunday, on the charges that they provided refuge for two of the six Gilboa prisoners who were captured in Jenin by IDF after their escape, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Monday.

According to the indictment, Salameh drove them from Jenin and helped find them a place to stay, while Abu Ja'far hosted them in his home for about 30 minutes, as a rest stop between one point and another. During that time, security forces entered the facility and arrested the prisoners and the suspects.