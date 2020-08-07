Palmahim National Park closed to new visitors due to overcrowding
By YUVAL BAGNO/MAARIV
AUGUST 7, 2020 17:52
Palmahim National Park will not allow new visitors due to overcrowding, Israel Nature and Parks Authority announced. Earlier on Friday, several Kinneret beaches were also closed because of overcrowding amid the coronavirus pandemic.
