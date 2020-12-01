Police on Tuesday arrested a married couple from Haifa on suspicion of causing the death of their baby daughter in 2005, only days after she was born, and disposing of her body in a graveyard in an attempt to hide the incident.
Both parents were arrested and will be brought in for a hearing later in the day regarding the extension of their detention in the Magistrate's Court in Acre.
The police have opened an investigation to find out the circumstances of the incident.
