Passing vehicle fires at bus stop near Kiryat Arba - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 4, 2021 09:14
A passing vehicle fired at a bus stop near Kiryat Arba on Friday morning, with no injuries reported in the incident, according to Channel 12 news.
The IDF is searching the area for suspects.
Egypt sends building equipment to begin Gaza reconstruction - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2021 01:59 PM
Decision to remove candidates from Iran election to be reviewed
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2021 01:32 PM
Kremlin says FBI remark that Russia is hacker haven was 'emotional' - RIA
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2021 01:26 PM
Russian player Sizikova arrested at French Open - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2021 12:50 PM
FBI says it is investigating about 100 types of ransomware -WSJ
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2021 12:45 PM
Lebanon asks UN to explore means of funding special tribunal
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2021 12:45 PM
No Olympics if no athletes come to Japan, says Tokyo 2020 president
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2021 11:53 AM
Hamas threatens escalation after Qatari grant held up by Israel - report
Coronavirus in Israel: 10 new cases, 0.1% of tests return positive
Khamenei: Iran wants action, not promises, for revival of 2015 deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2021 10:41 AM
Explosions rock Serbian ammunition plant, no casualties - RTS
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2021 10:11 AM
France suspends its joint military operations in Mali
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2021 10:21 PM
US says 'ironclad' support for Israel to remain whichever gov't in place
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2021 10:11 PM
A-G to indict MK David Bitan with bribery charges
Bennett: Mansour Abbas courageous leader
