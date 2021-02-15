The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Pelosi: US lawmakers will set up commission to probe Jan. 6 Capitol riots

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 15, 2021 23:35
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delivers remarks on the status of the impeachment inquiry on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2019 (photo credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delivers remarks on the status of the impeachment inquiry on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2019
(photo credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday lawmakers will establish an outside, independent commission to review the "facts and causes" related to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
Pelosi said in a letter to lawmakers that the commission would be modeled on a similar one convened after the Sept. 11, 2001 attack on New York and the Pentagon. Pelosi said the panel will also look at the "facts and causes relating to the preparedness and response of the United States Capitol Police and other federal, state, and local law enforcement."
She has tasked retired US Army Lieutenant General Russel Honoré with assessing security needs of the Capitol in the aftermath of the attack. Based on his interim findings, she said Congress must allocate additional funds "to provide for the safety of members and the security of the Capitol."
She added: "It is clear from his findings and from the impeachment trial that we must get to the truth of how this happened."
More than a month after the attack that left five dead as pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol and sought to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's victory as president, the Capitol complex remains guarded by more than 5,000 National Guard troops and ringed with eight-foot fences rimmed with razor wire. The troops are expected to remain through mid-March.
Last month, the US Capitol Police head urged lawmakers to add permanent fencing and back-up security, noting a 2006 security assessment recommended installation of a permanent perimeter fence around the Capitol.
Many lawmakers and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser have urged congressional leaders not to adopt permanent fencing or permanent military security.
More than 200 people have been charged with federal crimes in the bloody assault on Congress, which led to Trump’s impeachment trial on a charge of inciting insurrection. Trump was acquitted on Saturday on a vote of 57-43, as seven Republican senators joined Democrats in favor of conviction, though short of the required majority.
Coronavirus in Israel: 4,447 infected, with 7.9% positive rate
Total number of COVID-19 patients in Israel's schools: 18,296
IDF forces identify suspects at a military post near Lebanon border
WHO lists AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2021 06:58 PM
Coronavirus cabinet approves: Malls open Sunday, 7th-10th grade will wait
56 caught illegally passing through West Bank security fence
Russia to review effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccines against variants
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2021 05:23 PM
Dutch PM, Colombian president congratulate Netanyahu on vaccine campaign
Man suspected of illegal possession of M-16 in north
Erdogan says US supports militants who executed Turks in Iraq
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2021 03:10 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 3,446 new cases, 7.6% of tests return positive
Coronavirus in IDF: 2,076 infected, 43% of soldiers vaccinated
Sterling climbs above $1.39 for first time since 2018
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2021 11:39 AM
Kinneret rises by half a centimeter, 77.5 cm below upper red line
Coronavirus in Israel: 2.5 million vaccinated with second dose
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by