The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Pentagon chief looking to visit China this year amid tensions

It was unclear if Esper's trip would be contingent upon securing special travel waivers given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has strained already fraught US-China relations.

By REUTERS  
JULY 21, 2020 16:11
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks to reporters at the Pentagon on March 5 (photo credit: YURI GRIPAS/REUTERS)
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks to reporters at the Pentagon on March 5
(photo credit: YURI GRIPAS/REUTERS)
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday he hoped to visit China by the end of the year to improve "crisis-communications" channels and address other areas of mutual interest as he condemned China's maritime activity in the South China Sea.
Earlier this month, the United States rejected China's claim to offshore resources in much of the South China Sea, drawing criticism from China which said the US position raised tension in the region, highlighting an increasingly testy relationship.
"Before the year is out, I hope to visit the PRC for the first time as secretary in order to enhance cooperation on areas of common interest, establish the systems necessary for crisis communications and reinforce our intentions to openly compete in the international system," Esper said, using an acronym for the People's Republic of China.
It was unclear whether Esper's trip would be contingent upon securing special travel waivers given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has strained already fraught relations between the world's two largest economies.
International diplomatic and defense travel has been severely curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has added strain to US-China relations.
The United States has long opposed China's expansive territorial claims on the South China Sea and sent warships regularly through the strategic waterway, but recent comments reflect a harsher tone.
"We want to deter against coercive behavior," Esper said.
He said China had intensified its' "bad behavior" in the past six months.
China has built bases atop atolls in the region but says its intentions are peaceful.
The South China Sea is one of a growing number of flashpoints in the US-China relationship, which includes Beijing's increased pressure on Taiwan.
Esper said nobody in Taiwan believed China had any intention of living up to its "one country, two systems" principle.
He said China had carried out simulated exercises to take over a Taiwanese-controlled island, calling it a destabilizing activity that increased the risk of miscalculation.
Esper did not directly answer a question on whether the Pentagon was considering a reduction in US forces in South Korea amid stalled talks with Seoul about defense costs.
He said he had not given any orders to withdraw US troops from South Korea, but the Pentagon was looking at forces around the world.


Tags China Pentagon Mark Esper
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What does America's upcoming election mean for the Middle East? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu teaches Israel a lesson on Keynesian economics - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Op-Ed logo Applying Israeli sovereignty: It’s now or never - opinion By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Asher Fredman BDS can be defeated on the political battleground - opinion By ASHER FREDMAN
Shimon Samuels Toulouse's two faces By SHIMON SAMUELS

Most Read

1 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
2 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
3 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Lockdown looms as cabinet advances closure on beaches, camps, restaurants
Israelis enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv, July 15, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by