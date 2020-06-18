The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Pentagon official: North Korea still an 'extraordinary' threat to region

By REUTERS  
JUNE 18, 2020 17:32
North Korea's activities in recent days have shown that Pyongyang continues to pose an "extraordinary" threat to the Asia-Pacific region, a senior Pentagon official said on Thursday.
"As we've been starkly reminded in recent days, North Korea continues to present an extraordinary threat to the region and which demands our continued vigilance," David Helvey, the acting assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, told reporters.
Helvey said that it was difficult to tell what North Korea would do in the coming days and weeks.
North Korea on Tuesday blew up a joint liaison office set up in a border town in 2018 to foster better ties with South Korea after threatening action if defectors continued with a campaign of sending propaganda leaflets into the reclusive North.
Destruction of the building, closed since January due to coronavirus fears, represented a major setback to South Korean President Moon Jae-in's efforts to coax North Korea into cooperation. It also appeared to be a further blow to US President Donald Trump's hopes of persuading North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons and open up to the world.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, on Wednesday criticized Moon for failing to implement a 2018 peace accord, saying Moon "put his neck into the noose of pro-US flunkeyism."
North Korea last week warned Washington to refrain from commenting on inter-Korean affairs if it wanted the Nov. 3 US presidential election to go smoothly, raising concerns it could be contemplating a return to nuclear and long-range missile testing.
US Supreme Court rules against Trump bid to end 'Dreamers' program
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 06:31 PM
Top Pentagon official Kathryn Wheelbarger resigns
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 06:10 PM
Education Minister Gallant: We won't let individuals bring about anarchy
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 06:03 PM
Polish, US presidents to discuss cooperation over nuclear energy
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 05:31 PM
Russia lifts ban on Telegram messaging app after failing to block it
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 04:38 PM
Massive fire on Highway 90 north of Jordan Valley
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 04:32 PM
175 IDF soldiers in home quarantine after 7 diagnosed with COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 03:57 PM
India to join June 23 trilateral meeting with Russia, China
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 03:52 PM
Pakistani court convicts three men in politician's murder in London
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 03:36 PM
British, Australian PMs call to investigate COVID-19 outbreak origins
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 03:28 PM
Vietnam reports 7 new coronavirus cases, total at 342
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 02:40 PM
Burundi swears in incoming president, week after predecessor's death
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 01:35 PM
Knesset employee tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 01:27 PM
Doctor at Soroka Medical Center tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 12:58 PM
Jordan's foreign minister to meet with Abbas in Ramallah
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 12:25 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by