Pentagon risk grows as No. 2 Marines officer positive for coronavirus

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 8, 2020 02:42
The Marine Corps said on Wednesday its No. 2 officer, General Gary Thomas, has tested positive for the coronavirus -- the second senior military official to do so this week, in another sign of the danger to other top brass who met both men at the Pentagon last week.
Thomas, the Marine Corps' assistant commandant, is experiencing mild symptoms and is self-quarantining at home, the Marine Corps said. Reuters was first to report Thomas' positive result.
Nearly all of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to include Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, are in quarantine after attending top-level meetings with Thomas and the Coast Guard's No. 2 official, Admiral Charles Ray, who tested positive on Monday.
