Petah Tikva apartment in danger of collapse, residents evacuated

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 7, 2021 21:20
Residents of an apartment in Petah Tikva were evacuated on Thursday night due to the fear that the building may collapse.
The building has reportedly begun to sink.
A building in danger of collapse in Petah Tikva, October 7, 2021. (credit: Courtesy) A building in danger of collapse in Petah Tikva, October 7, 2021. (credit: Courtesy)
This is a developing story.
US says return to Vienna nuclear talks with Iran must happen soon
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 09:41 PM
Hamas: 1,200+ resistance operations last month
NIS 1.5 billion to be allocated to water infrastructure in Arab cities
UN rights body agrees to establish investigator on Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 08:32 PM
German CDU leader Laschet offered to stand aside
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 06:46 PM
IDF Duvdevan officer released from ICU
President Herzog lands back in Israel after Ukraine visit
Spotify experiencing technical issues - Downdetector
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 06:17 PM
IDF, Lebanese army generals meet with UNIFIL head in Lebanon
Earthquake jolts Tokyo, preliminary magnitude estimated at 6.1
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 05:38 PM
UN ends Yemen war crimes probe in historic defeat at rights body
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 05:30 PM
Firefighters battling large wildfire in Modi'in
Fire breaks out in West Bank settlement due to Molotov cocktails
Israeli Olympic medalist retires from windsurfing
Pfizer, BioNTech ask US regulators to OK COVID-19 vaccine for kids
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 03:52 PM
