Peru coronavirus cases surpass 30,000

By REUTERS  
APRIL 29, 2020 00:21
Peru's health ministry on Tuesday confirmed its toll of coronavirus cases had surpassed 30,000, with 854 associated deaths.
Tuesday's 31,190 confirmed cases represents the second highest caseload in Latin America. The number has more than doubled in nine days, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have prompted the collapse of some medical facilities, with bodies being kept in hallways, masks being repeatedly reused, and protests breaking out amongst medical workers concerned over their safety. 


