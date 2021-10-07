The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Peru's Castillo swears in new prime minister in bid to calm political instability

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 7, 2021 05:25
Peru's President Pedro Castillo swore in Mirtha Vasquez, a left-wing former head of Congress, as prime minister on Wednesday, replacing her predecessor who resigned after two months in the job, as the administration grapples with political instability.
The move keeps Castillo, a member of a Marxist-Leninist party, on the left of the political spectrum. But it moderates his cabinet overall. Castillo kept center-left Economy Minister Pedro Francke in the role, and named a new energy & mines minister, Eduardo Gonzalez Toro.
Mining is a key industry for Peru, which is the world's second-biggest copper producer after neighboring Chile. Castillo has said he wants to increase tax revenue from the sector to fund social programs.
Former Prime Minister Guido Bellido was little-known before taking the role, but his brash style rattled the opposition-led Congress as investors fretted about the leftist administration.
Vasquez, the new prime minister, served as head of Congress between 2020 and 2021. She is a lawyer and defended Maxima Acuna, a peasant farmer, in a prominent case against Newmont Mining Corp's Yanacocha gold mine that drew headlines around the world.
Bellido tweeted after the announcement of his resignation that he would fight back and posted a picture of fighting from the movie "Gladiator," a hint at challenges to Castillo ahead.
Like Castillo, Bellido is a member of the Marxist-Leninist Free Peru party, although he was seen as particularly far-left compared with the more pragmatic Castillo.
Vasquez is not a member of Free Peru and belongs to the left-wing Broad Front, which has made environmental concerns a key issue.
Financial markets are widely expected to react to the news on Thursday. Bellido's appointment in late July triggered a widening in bond spreads and weakened the local currency. The sol lost close to 7% through last quarter and on Wednesday ended near its record low against the U.S. dollar.
President of Congress Maria del Carmen Alva, a member of right-wing Accion Popular, said on Twitter she supported Castillo's decision to replace Bellido.
In recent weeks, Bellido had talked openly of nationalizing Peru's natural gas resources, operated by a consortium led by Argentina's Pluspetrol.
He also defended his labor minister, Iver Maravi, who had been questioned by Congress in a formal hearing for allegedly having been a part of a Maoist insurgency in his youth.
Bellido said he would put the entire cabinet up for a confidence vote if Congress tried to censure Maravi.
Texas schools remove children's books branded 'critical race theory'
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 05:15 AM
Wife of slain Haiti president 'won't stop' until justice
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 03:34 AM
US says agreed with China for virtual Biden-Xi summit before year end
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 12:38 AM
Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone attack on Abha airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 12:15 AM
Coronavirus Cabinet: Green Pass not be required in outdoor restaurants
Al-Sisi to Mahmoud Abbas: Egypt will help restore PA rule to Gaza Strip
COVID: Panel may reccomend no activity week after vaccination
Lebanese PM will sign bill lifting immunity in Beirut blast case
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2021 07:55 PM
UN warns Afghanistan's economy is on brink of collapse
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2021 07:49 PM
UAE and Iraq sign contract to build five solar power plants
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2021 07:46 PM
Saudi coalition foils explosive-laden boats attack from Yemen - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2021 07:37 PM
Herzog holds diplomatic meeting with German President Steinmeier
Disabled veteran who set himself on fire begins speaking again
Bill to raise IDF soldiers' wages voted down
34,500 tourist visits to Israel in September
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by