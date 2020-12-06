Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg ordered city authorities to prepare for the establishment of a vaccine complex at the Moshava Stadium in the city, according to Ynet. He also announced that he would be the first to be vaccinated in Petah Tikva.Clalit Health Services has informed Greenberg that in two weeks, vaccines for coronavirus are expected to be received for its patients from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer. Ynet reported. The move will make Petah Tikva one of the first cities to operate a vaccine complex.