Petah Tikvah fire injures four

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2021 06:25
A fire broke out in an apartment on Shlomzion Hamalka Street in Petah Tikva.
Four people were lightly injured and evacuated for medical treatment.
Eight firefighters operated on the scene and managed to put out the fire.
 
China, Russia establish space weather center - CMA
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 04:18 AM
US not encouraging Taiwan's independence - Biden
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 12:11 AM
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to visit Bahrain, UAE this week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2021 09:46 PM
Fauci says US can reach COVID endemic level, rather than a pandemic
By REUTERS
11/16/2021 09:35 PM
Sudan to release all political detainees including ousted PM Hamdok
By REUTERS
11/16/2021 09:20 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Uganda's capital
By REUTERS
11/16/2021 09:14 PM
Google Cloud, Snap, Spotify back up after brief outage
By REUTERS
11/16/2021 08:24 PM
Israelis, tourists entering Israel can do antigen test instead of PCR
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2021 08:15 PM
Armenia and Azerbaijan agree ceasefire after border clash
By REUTERS
11/16/2021 08:05 PM
Britain advises against all but essential travel to Lebanon
By REUTERS
11/16/2021 05:58 PM
Iraq to send Lebanon 500,000 tonnes of gas oil
By REUTERS
11/16/2021 05:23 PM
Armenia says 15 of its soldiers died in border clashes with Azerbaijan
By REUTERS
11/16/2021 04:35 PM
Armenia says 12 of its soldiers captured by Azerbaijan
By REUTERS
11/16/2021 04:17 PM
Armenia reports casualties in clashes with Azerbaijan- TASS
By REUTERS
11/16/2021 03:07 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 521 new cases, 134 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2021 02:54 PM
