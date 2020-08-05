The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Pete Hamill, New York City journalist and author, dead at 85

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 5, 2020 16:54
New York City journalist and author Pete Hamill died on Wednesday at age 85, the New York Daily News reported.
Hamill, a lifelong New Yorker who covered both the city and embarked on international assignments, passed away at a New York City hospital where he was taken after he fractured his hip following a fall on Saturday, the newspaper reported, citing Hamill's brother and former New York Daily News columnist Denis Hamill.
"So saddened to hear that Pete Hamill passed away," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. "Pete was not just an unsurpassed journalist, editor and writer — he was the voice of New York."
Rashida Tlaib, Progressive Congresswoman, defeats primary challenger
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 05:07 PM
Netanyahu: We are prepared to assist the Lebanese people however we can
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/05/2020 04:39 PM
Three cranes collapse at India's biggest container port near Mumbai
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 04:12 PM
Moderna priced COVID-19 vaccine at $32-$37 per dose for smaller deals
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 04:01 PM
Trump campaign sues Nevada over mail-in ballots
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 03:29 PM
Vietnam reports 41 new coronavirus infections, total cases reach 713
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 02:38 PM
Moderna says discussing supply deals with countries for COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 02:21 PM
Wife of Dutch ambassador seriously injured in Beirut blast - ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 01:32 PM
400 workers strike at French Hospital in Nazareth over 40% wage gap
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/05/2020 01:21 PM
Iran executes man convicted for killing Guards soldier in 2017 unrest
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 01:19 PM
Russia condemns Israeli airstrikes in Syria, warns of 'consequences'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/05/2020 12:37 PM
Hong Kong reports 85 coronavirus cases as authorities battle third wave
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 12:01 PM
Philippines confirms 3,462 more coronavirus cases, 9 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 11:58 AM
Indonesia reports 1,815 new coronavirus cases, 64 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 11:57 AM
Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 865,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 11:55 AM
