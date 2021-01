"Regarding the vaccine - there is a surprising thing here that in the data we saw during the approval of Pfizer's vaccine - the level of antibodies it produces is higher than for those who became ill naturally. I do not know if there is another such disease in which the vaccine will protect better than infection with the disease itself," said Dr. Roy Singer, Deputy Director of the Department of Epidemiology at the Health Ministry.

The Pfizer coronavirus vaccination causes more antibodies to be created than in people who were infected with the novel coronavirus and recovered, Israel's Health Ministry stated during a meeting of the Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Monday.