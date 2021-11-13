Pfizer to sell new antiviral COVID pill to Israel - report

Israel has purchased around 10,000 doses of Pfizer's new medicine to treat COVID-19, N12 reported Saturday.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Health Ministry reportedly reached an agreement with the company that means doses will be sent to Israel once the drug is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, said N12.

Pfizer Inc's experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 was shown to cut by 89% the chances of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of developing severe disease, the company said earlier in November, offering what could be a promising new weapon in the fight against the pandemic.