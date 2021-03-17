Pfizer, WHO donate 64,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinian Authority

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

A delivery of 60,000 doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, which were allocated to the Palestinian Authority on behalf of the WHO, as part of the COVAX initiative, landed this morning (Wednesday) at the Ben Gurion Airport, according to a security official.The delivery of the vaccines is now making its way to the Betunia Crossing, facilitated by the Unit for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), and will be handed over to representatives of the PA.According to the Israeli media, 40,000 of the vaccine doses provided were manufactured by Pfizer, while 24,000 were manufactured by AstraZeneca.About a third of the vaccine shipment (20,000 doses) will be transferred to the Gaza Strip later today.The number of vaccines provided to the PA has surpassed the 100,000 mark, and is expected to reach about 250,000 with the Israeli campaign to vaccinate Palestinian workers.This is a developing story.