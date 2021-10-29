PFLP official arrested overnight in Ramallah - report

An official in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) who works with one of the NGOs which were recently designated by Israel as branches of the terrorist group was arrested by Israeli security forces on Thursday night in Ramallah, according to Palestinian reports.

Bashir al-Khairi, the official arrested, has served on the board of the Addameer organization and as the president of the Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC) in the past. He is a member of the PFLP's political bureau and has been arrested by Israel multiple times in the past.

Six organizations - Addameer, Al Haq, Bisan Center, Defense for Children International -Palestine (DCI-P), Union Of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC) and the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees (UPWC) - were declared by Israel as branches of the PFLP this month for funneling funds to the terrorist group.