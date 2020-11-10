The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Philippine journalist gunned down, 4 years after assassination attempt

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 10, 2020 16:32
MANILA - Two gunmen on a motorcycle shot dead a radio journalist outside his home in the Philippines on Tuesday, police said, four years after the broadcaster survived a near-identical assassination attempt.
Virgilio Maganes, 62, based in the province of Pangasinan, northwest of Manila, was shot six times and died at the scene, they said in a statement.
The Presidential Task Force on Media Security described the killing as "an act of cowardice" and vowed to hunt down those responsible.
Maganes had survived the previous attempt on his life in November 2016 by playing dead.
"We demand that the authorities work fast to solve his death, which could be related to the botched attempt on his life," the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) said in a statement.
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said both his murder and the 2016 attack would be investigated to establish whether they were linked to his work as a journalist.
Despite its reputation for having one of Asia's most liberal media scenes, the Philippines is one of the world's most deadly countries for journalists, with at least 190 killed in the past 35 years. Provincial broadcasters are among those most targeted.
President Rodrigo Duterte made creating the media security task force a priority on taking office in 2016, but his critics say press freedom has deteriorated on his watch.
They point to his verbal tirades and lawsuits against news organisations and his failure to condemn online trolling and threats against media made by his diehard supporters.
The Duterte administration denies targeting media for its reporting. 


Tags murder journalism shooting assassination Rodrigo Duterte Philippines
Hezbollah drone downed by IDF on Lebanon border
Former MK and mayor of Or Akiva arrested for allegedly taking bribes
Iran frees 157 detained during protests as more US sanctions loom
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/10/2020 04:27 PM
Several thousand fleeing conflict in Ethiopia to Sudan- official
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/10/2020 04:15 PM
US will ensure equitable distribution of COVID-19 treatment - Health Sec.
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/10/2020 03:56 PM
Coronavirus in schools: 1,366 students infected
EU charges Amazon with anti-competitive action, opens second probe
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/10/2020 01:46 PM
Vienna attacker seems to have acted alone, police chief says
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/10/2020 01:39 PM
Eritrea denies troop incursion into Ethiopia's Tigray
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/10/2020 01:36 PM
Medicago's COVID-19 vaccine triggers immune response in early-stage trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/10/2020 01:15 PM
Putin says all Russian COVID-19 vaccines are effective-RIA
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/10/2020 12:52 PM
Ex-Vatican ambassador goes on trial on sexual molestation charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/10/2020 12:31 PM
BioNTech to price coronavirus vaccine below market rates
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/10/2020 12:26 PM
Israel to send first delegation to Sudan on Sunday
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/10/2020 11:44 AM
Coronavirus in IDF: 94 infected, 1,500 in quarantine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by