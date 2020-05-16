The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Philippines records 11 new coronavirus deaths, 214 more infections

By REUTERS  
MAY 16, 2020 11:29
MANILA  - The Philippines' health ministry on Saturday reported 11 more coronavirus deaths and 214 additional infections.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have risen to 12,305, most of which are in the capital, while deaths reached 817. But 101 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 2,561.
The Philippines on Saturday started loosening its lockdown in the capital and other major cities to slowly restart an economy weighed down by quarantine measures. 


Tags Philippines Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Number of coronavirus patients in Israel drops to 3,519, 49 intubated
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/16/2020 11:38 AM
Singapore reports 465 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 27,356
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2020 11:23 AM
Russia reports 9,200 new coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2020 11:05 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 620 to 173,772 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2020 07:05 AM
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2020 05:50 AM
Pilot in fatal Kobe crash had no alcohol or drugs in system
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2020 04:26 AM
Italy to allow travel to and from abroad from June 3 - gov't statement
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2020 04:08 AM
Iran's OPEC governor dies after brain hemorrhage
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2020 04:06 AM
Brazil registers new daily record of 15,305 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2020 01:25 AM
Iran news agency warns over US 'piracy' against fuel shipment to Venezuel
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2020 01:21 AM
Brazil health minister resigns, second minister to do so in a month
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2020 12:23 AM
California officials reject subsidies for Musk's SpaceX over Tesla spat
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2020 12:03 AM
Mexico sees deadliest year for LGBT+ people in five years
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 11:45 PM
Abu Dhabi in talks with Dubai for support through state fund Mubadala
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 11:18 PM
One man seriously injured in stabbing incident in Ramla
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/15/2020 10:29 PM
