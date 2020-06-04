Philippines reports 10 new coronavirus deaths, 634 more cases
By REUTERS
JUNE 4, 2020 12:24
The Philippine health ministry on Thursday confirmed 10 more deaths from the coronavirus and 634 new infections.In a bulletin, it said total deaths have increased to 984 while confirmed cases have reached 20,382, of which 4,248 have recovered.
