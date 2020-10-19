The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Philippines reports 2,638 more coronavirus cases, 26 deaths

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 19, 2020 12:21
The Philippines recorded on Monday 2,638 new coronavirus infections and 26 additional deaths.
The Southeast Asian country's total confirmed cases had climbed to 359,169, while its death toll had risen to 6,675, the health ministry said in a bulletin. Total recoveries had increased to 310,303, it said.
Russia's new coronavirus cases hit new record high of 15,982
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2020 12:18 PM
Coronavirus in IDF: 732 infected, 3,807 in quarantine
Total coronavirus cases in Ukraine exceed 300,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2020 09:44 AM
8 kindergarten teachers infected with coronavirus in Ramat Gan
Coronavirus: 892 new diagnoses - 3.5% of those tested were positive
Yeshivas open semester in capsules with coronavirus tests
Coronavirus: Germany records 4,325 new cases, 12 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2020 06:33 AM
Coronavirus: Mexico records 4,119 new cases, 108 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2020 03:43 AM
Coronavirus: Brazil records 10,982 new cases, 230 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2020 01:26 AM
Protester attacked Saturday in Haifa detained by police
Iran defense minister: Stage set for Iran to buy and sell arms
Islamic State calls on its fighters to target westerners in Saudi Arabia
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2020 09:33 PM
France reports almost 30,000 new coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2020 09:31 PM
US CDC reports 218,511 total deaths from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2020 08:32 PM
Gabriel Barbash quits coronavirus commissioner's team - report
