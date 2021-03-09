Piers Morgan, one of the hosts of the UK-based morning talk show "Good Morning Britain," announced that he is leaving the show, UK news reported on Tuesday.
This came after a recent speech he made that went viral in which he said that the actions of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are "shameful". He was later criticized by his panel and left the show live on air as a result.
