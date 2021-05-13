The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

PIJ: Israeli escalation will be met with widespread response

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 13, 2021 03:59
 A source within the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) has responded to recent developments within the Gaza Strip, saying that "The message of the resistance is clear, the Israeli escalation will be met with an even wider response."
No trains in the north of Israel following Acre riots
Blinken speaks with Abbas, calls for end to rockets
Policeman injured from live fire in Umm al-Fahm
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 05/13/2021 02:35 AM
Israel diverts flight from Ben Gurion to southern Ramon airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/13/2021 02:16 AM
IDF attacks strategic Hamas targets in Gaza following rocket fire
Kohavi opposes using IDF soldiers in civilian disturbances - report
Terrorist attack in the West Bank - two wounded
Netanyahu: 'Lynching never justified, we will return control to cities'
Biden spoke to Netanyahu, believes conflict will conclude soon
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2021 11:37 PM
White House to nominate ambassador to Israel in coming weeks
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2021 07:39 PM
Senior official says Hamas ready to stop attacks 'on mutual basis'
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2021 06:54 PM
China calls for restraint after Israel-Palestinian clashes
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2021 06:52 PM
Stabbing attack attempted at police blockade in Judea region
Explosion on at Israel-Lebanon border - report
Egypt to send delegations to Israel and Gaza to promote calm - report
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by