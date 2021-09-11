The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
PM Bennett: Cooperation must continue until the operation is completed

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 11, 2021 19:55
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gave a statement on Saturday evening regarding the ongoing security situation and the capture of four of the escaped Gilboa Prison fugitives on Friday night.
"The activity has been determined and consistent, and the key to success is smooth and quiet cooperation between all those involved," said the prime minister, adding that "rapid information sharing and precise division of tasks between security forces should continue, allowing maximum coverage of the area."
Bennett arrived at the headquarters of the search operation in the early hours on Saturday morning in order to closely examine the ongoing activities.
He also expressed his appreciation to the citizens who reported the location of the terrorists to local security forces, and called on the public to continue to show responsibility, saying that "high vigilance must be maintained and cooperation must continue until the operation is completed."
