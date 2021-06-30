PM Bennett: 'Israel will always defend itself'

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke at a memorial service for Theodore Herzl on Wednesday evening on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.During the speech he referenced the various security threats Israel faces and promised to continue to fight against them."Israel will always defend itself against any threat," he said. "We will never let our hands be tied."The Likud Party responded to Bennett suggesting that he should stay on top of the commitments Yair Lapid has discussed with US Secretary of State Blinken, in which he committed to a "no surprise" policy with the United States - that means tying Israel's hands to Iran's attempts to arm itself with nuclear bombs against us.