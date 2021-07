Prime Minister Naftali Bennett participated in the traditional reading of the Book of Lamentations (known as Megillat Eikha) with his son on Saturday night in Ra'anana, at the onset of the Tisha Be’av fast.The fast began at sundown Saturday and will end at sundown on Sunday. It commemorates the destruction of the First and Second Temples due to unwarranted hatred amongst the Jewish people, which according to tradition led to their long diaspora.