PM Naftali Bennett thanks Angela Merkel, invites her to visit Israel

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the phone Thursday and invited her to visit Israel.Merkel had called Bennett in order to congratulate him on his new role and on the formation of Israel's new government. Bennett thanked the chancellor and spoke with her about Israel's "new spirit" and the opportunities to strengthen ties between the two countries. Bennett also expressed his appreciation for Germany's commitment to Israel's security and support for Israel's right to defend itself during Operation Guardian of the Walls last month.Outgoing President Reuven Rivlin also spoke with Merkel this week, bidding her farewell before he leaves office. In the call, Rivlin recalled Merkel's historic 2008 speech in the Knesset, saying: "I will always remember you as a leader who cared about the connection between our peoples and not just the connection between the countries."You knew the citizens of Israel in depth: about our culture, about our customs, about all the principles that are important to us."Hadassah Brenner contributed to this report.