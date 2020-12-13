The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
PM's Office employee diagnosed with coronavirus - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 14, 2020 00:05
An employee working at the Prime Minister's Office was diagnosed with coronavirus, N12 reported late Sunday. 
It is currently being checked whether or not Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be required to enter quarantine.

"A secretary working at the Prime Minister's Office tested positive for coronavirus. Those who came in contact with her will be tested. Initial inquiries show that the Prime Minister Netanyahu will not need to enter quarantine as he stayed in a different room and had no contact with her. Staff members will act according to the Health Ministry's guidelines," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office stated. 
