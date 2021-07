Feldman served in the First Lebanon War and has been considered missing in action since 1982. He fought in the Battle of Sultan Yacub between Israeli and Syria in June 1982, in which six soldiers were declared missing in action.

Arabic-language media claimed earlier this year the Russia excavated a Syrian cemetery while searching for Feldman's remains.

Pnina Feldman, the mother of missing IDF soldier Tzvi Feldman, passed away on Sunday at the age of 87.