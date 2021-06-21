Police apprehend minor found burning Israeli flag in Jerusalem

A 15-year-old was caught by police forces as he lit an Israeli flag in Jerusalem's Gilo neighborhood on Sunday night, the Police Spokesperson Unit reported.During a patrol in the neighborhood, police officers saw the boy throw an object into bushes nearby as he was attempting to avoid attention.Their suspicions raised, police officials searched the boy, and found him in possession of a number of lighters. They additionally found that the object that he threw into the bushes was an Israeli flag which he had tried to light on fire.