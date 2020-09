The stabbing victim was transferred to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in light condition.

After the stabbing, police opened an investigation, which led to the detaining of the 18-year-old. His arrest was extended from Saturday to Monday in the Haifa Court.

An 18-year-old man was arrested during police action taken following the stabbing of a 47-year-old man in the northern Arab town of Jisr az-Zarqa on Saturday night.